City of Harlingen to hold vaccine, booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday.
The clinic take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive, according to a post by the City of Harlingen.
The following vaccines and boosters will be available.
First and second doses:
- Pfizer: Five and older
- Moderna: 18 years of age and older
- Johnson & Johnson: 18 and older
Boosters:
- Pfizer: 12 years and older
- Moderna: 18 years and older
- Johnson & Johnson: 18 years and older