City of Harlingen to hold vaccine, booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive, according to a post by the City of Harlingen.

The following vaccines and boosters will be available.

First and second doses:

Pfizer: Five and older

Moderna: 18 years of age and older

Johnson & Johnson: 18 and older

Boosters: