HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen shared tips on mosquito control as they will begin spraying the entire city Monday.

Starting June 6, the City of Harlingen Environmental Health Department will begin strategically spraying the entire city throughout the week, according to a release.

The spraying will be done at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Residents are asked to refer to the spraying schedule to find out what day your area will be sprayed.

To see the mosquito spraying schedule, CLICK HERE.

The city also shared a few tips on mosquito control.

The city reminded the public that mosquitos like to hide in tall grass as they await their next meal. Informing the public to cut their grass.

As mosquitos can breed in three days in as little as one drop of water, the city also reminded the public to turn over any standing water.

Additional measures that may be taken to keep mosquitos away are as followed: