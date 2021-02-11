City of Harlingen schedules clinic for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 65 and older

Local News
A rendering of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be having a vaccine clinic for those 65 and older on Friday, Feb. 12. Wristbands will be distributed Thursday morning.

The wristband can be obtained at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive and the City’s Emergency Operations Center located at 24200 North FM 509 starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, until supplies last.

Officials will be requiring and identification for proof of age, and add they are not transferrable and will verify age again when administering the vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered Friday, Feb. 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center in two sessions: a morning session from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“People aged 65 and older with a wristband are guaranteed a vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12 so there is no need to line up the day before and because of the weather, no overnight parking will be permitted,” stated the release.

To access the Harlingen Convention Center go through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.  Brazil Road will be closed to through traffic until 5 a.m., said the release.

For additional information call (956) 216-5001.

