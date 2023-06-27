HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The swimming pool at Victor Park in Harlingen reopened after being closed for nearly one year.

The pool area was closed to address maintenance, renovations and due to a shortage of lifeguard staff.

“We didn’t have enough lifeguards to have all the facilities open,” Armando Villela, the assistant director for the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department said. “We had to get squared away before we can get back home.”

The renovated pool at Victor Park now is now fully staffed with all facilities open.

“We should see the park open for the entire season, the summer season,” Villela said.

Throughout the summer, the park will offer a Learn to Swim program for kids.

The pool is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. There is a $1 fee per person.

Victor Park swimming pool is located on 1601 S. M St. off the expressway.