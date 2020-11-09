City of Harlingen reopens Pendleton Pool

A kid enjoys the water during the opening day of the public open air pool in Cologne, Germany, on a warm and sunny Thursday, May 21, 2020. Public swimming pools in Germany are starting the summer season as the government is easing the coronavirus lockdown rules. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen has announced it will be reopening Pendleton Pool with limited capacity and other safety measures in place on November 16.

The city says they are taking all the steps to make the reopening as safe as possible for the community.

A press release states they will be sanitizing every session, adding touch-free temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance. Those without reservations, with COVID-19 symptoms or a body temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed at the pool.

The pool will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at various time intervals for reservations.

The release adds changing rooms will be closed. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Masks will be required for staff and the public when not in the pool.

To view reservation slots and more information visit the Harlingen website.