HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen will once again provide city police protection for Harlingen CISD campuses.

However, it comes with the recommendation the school district create its own police department. The proposed district police force will have the capability to provide increased and sustained law enforcement premises on district campuses.

In a special Harlingen City Commission meeting on Thursday night, the city commission also stated this year’s agreement is subject to change.

Currently, nine Harlingen police officers cover 31 campuses.

“the city has always provided police officers for the school district but at this time, with recent events, we think it’s imperative that the school district start their own police department,” said Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester.

Police will continue to provide general police protection and resources to HCISD as needed, said a previous news release from the city.

The Harlingen Police Department has provided security services to HCISD for 20 years.