City of Harlingen offers housing grant to qualifying residents

HARLINGEN, Texas — The city of Harlingen reminding the public of its affordable housing program that may qualify residents for a grant of up to $25,000.

The city said they are currently accepting applications for down payment assistance, closing cost assistance, and gap financing from persons interested in building or purchasing a home within the Harlingen city limits.

Assistance may be available in the form of deferred zero-interest loans. For detailed eligibility and program guidelines click here.