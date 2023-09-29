HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has implemented a new policy for all businesses to display banners to attract customers.

The new ordinance states that businesses can only display large banners or wind flags in front of their business with a valid permit.

These types of displays were originally prohibited within Harlingen city limits.

“Feather flag signs were completely prohibited city-wide for aesthetic purposes. But a lot of business owners were requesting to be allowed to have the feather flag signs,” Xavier Cervantes, Planning and Development Director with the City of Harlingen said.

Businesses will now be able to apply for a 30-day permit up to four times a year, allowing them to display the wind flags and banners outside their businesses.

The flags cannot be taller than 9 feet, must remain in good condition while they are displayed and they cannot be a traffic hazard.

ValleyCentral spoke with a business owner who is already seeing the benefits of having the banners displayed.

“It’s been out there for about a week. And we have seen folks that have come in just because of the flag that they’ve seen something new out there,” David Cavazo, the owner of Pregame Nutrition said. “We have seen a good flow coming in, which is something we really appreciate, and are thankful for.”

Businesses who would like to apply for a permit can reach out to the city and a city planner will guide them through the process.

