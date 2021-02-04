City of Harlingen having intermittent road closures for drainage improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas — The city of Harlingen announced the periodic closures of 13th Street between Filmore Avenue and Tyler Avenue.

The city said it is a part of the 9th and 13th Street Drainage Improvement Project that began in December.

According to the city the contractor is needing some additional space for pipe placements. Closures will occur on Thursday, Feb. 4 though Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city asks the public for any questions or concerns to contact the city’s public works department at (956) 216-5300.