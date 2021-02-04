City of Harlingen having intermittent road closures for drainage improvements

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HARLINGEN, Texas — The city of Harlingen announced the periodic closures of 13th Street between Filmore Avenue and Tyler Avenue.

The city said it is a part of the 9th and 13th Street Drainage Improvement Project that began in December.

According to the city the contractor is needing some additional space for pipe placements. Closures will occur on Thursday, Feb. 4 though Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city asks the public for any questions or concerns to contact the city’s public works department at (956) 216-5300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday