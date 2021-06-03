City of Harlingen declares June as Elder Abuser Prevention Month

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell declared June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month on Wednesday.

Last year, Texas reported 86,614 abuse cases of elderly and disabled people, 52,506 were confirmed by the Adult Protection Services of Texas, according to the website.

“It happens to men and women of all incomes, cultural and ethnic groups, and it happens to healthy and not-so-healthy individuals,” read the press release.

The number of cases could be higher because elder abuse is usually underreported due to fear and shame, according to the City.

Some signs of abuse could show as scratches, cuts, bruises, burns, bedsores, starvation, dehydration and lack of running supply, according to Texas Adult Protective Services.

The city is asking residents to help make a difference and report suspected abuse to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, or at TxAbuseHotline.org.

Pictured left to right Frank Gonzalez, Monica Figueroa, Abigail Rivera, and Mayor Chris Boswell. PHOTO: City of Harlingen website.

