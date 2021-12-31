City of Harlingen COVID-19 testing site delayed

FILE – James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen said the COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Friday was delayed for half an hour.

The clinic was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Harlingen Sports Complex.

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell told ValleyCentral that the city hired a third party to conduct testing, however, there was an “issue getting the supply kits.”

Boswell told ValleyCentral that staff was on the way to the Harlingen Sports Complex and the testing would begin around 9:15 a.m.

In a release posted earlier this week, the city said they joined with G3 Innovative Solutions to conduct testing on New Year’s Eve due to the high demand for testing.

Due to the holiday, the city said PCR tests results will take two to three business days. Rapid antigen tests will also be available.

The site will be open until 3 p.m. or until supply lasts. Another clinic is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 from 8:30 a..m. to 5 p.m. at the Harlingen Sports Complex Pavilion.