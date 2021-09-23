City of Harlingen announces road closures, repairing electrical damage from accident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announces road closures after accident damages pole holding electrical wires.

Roads Commerce through Wilson in Harlingen will be closed to all traffic.

According to the City of Harlingen, a traffic accident caused damage to a pole with electrical wires and fiber optic lines.

The road closures will remain closed until American Electic Power (AEP) can replace the pole.

The work is estimated to be completed by noon Thursday.

The city asks anyone with questions or concerns to call (956) 216 – 5280.