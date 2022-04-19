HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen announced the locations for the May 7, 2022 city elections.

The city said registered voters in Harlingen will be able to cast a ballot for the offices of Mayor, Commissioner District 1, Commissioner District 2, and three propositions.

Proposition A asks voters to vote for or against amending the City Charter allowing the Mayor to appoint two members and each City Commissioner to appoint one member of the Harlingen Airport Board.

Proposition B asks voters to vote for or against amending the City Charter, establishing term limits for the Mayor and Commissioners, limiting each person to four three-year terms.

Proposition C asks voters to vote for or against amending the City Charter to schedule the Regular Municipal Elections for November instead of May.

According to the city, the Cameron County Elections Department is running the election and will provide 20 polling locations throughout the county for early voting from April 25 thru May 3.

Harlingen registered voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of the Cameron County polling sites.

Four of these sites will be Harlingen City Hall, Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, Harlingen Convention Center, and the Cameron County Annex Building at 3302 Wilson Road.

On Election Day, registered voters will have to cast their ballots at their designated polling site within their district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

