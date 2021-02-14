Closing or Delays

City of Harlingen announces delayed opening of city offices due to weather

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas — The city of Harlingen announced that city offices will delay openings until 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

The city decided to delay openings because of the extremely cold temperatures and the expected overnight freeze.

All non-emergency/non-essential employees are asked to report to work at 11 a. m., said the city.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Brownsville has recommended everyone to stay off the roadways Monday morning due to the potential for very dangerous driving conditions on untreated roads due because of the combination of light freezing/frozen precipitation and temperatures in the 20’s.

The city said they will post updates on their web and social media sites.

