ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Elsa announced it will be distributing sandbags in preparation for hurricane season Saturday.

This is the second and final self-serve sandbag distribution event hosted by the City of Elsa. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 500 Carlos Arispe.

“Sandbags are a highly effective tool in minimizing the impact of flooding, and we strongly encourage all residents and businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to prepare for any upcoming storms,” a release from the city stated.

Each household or business will be limited to a maximum of six sandbags.

Questions regarding the sandbag distribution event or hurricane preparedness can be directed to Emergency Management at (956) 262-2127.