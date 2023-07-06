ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – There is no severe weather in the forecast, but the City of Elsa wants its residents to be prepared just in case.

On Saturday, the city will be holding its first of two self-serve sandbag distribution events.

The sand and bags will be available at the Elsa Public Works Building, 500 Carlos Arispe from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, and again Saturday, July 22.

If you need help filling your sandbags, city crews will be available to assist you.

“With hurricane season upon us and severe weather events looming, it’s crucial for all our citizens and businesses to secure their sandbag supply now. Remember, sandbags may not be readily available when a hurricane or severe weather strikes, so it’s best to be prepared ahead of time,” the city said in a news release.

Each family and business is allowed six sandbags each in order that everyone can receive them.

Remember to bring a utility bill or proof of identification that shows you live in Elsa.

For more information, call the Elsa City Hall at (956) 262-2127.