HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg’s largest Independence Day celebration returns.

This annual event is set for June 30 and July 1 at the Ebony Hills Golf Course. The event features the Texas Cook’Em High Stakes in Edinburg cook-off.

A championship barbeque purse of $25,000 will await the winner of the Texas Cook’Em. This event is free to the public, and VIP tables are available.

In addition to the cook-off lots of food and music as well. On June 30 Aaron Watson will perform and on July 1 “Fooz Fighters”, a Foo Fighters tribute band and “No Duh”, a No Doubt tribute band will perform. It is all followed by a fireworks show.

This Independence Day event will take place at the Ebony Hills Golf Course located at 300 W. Mark S. Pena Dr.

For more information call 956-383-4974.

