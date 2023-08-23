EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg Public Works Department is using a new system to track potential flooding.

It is a real-time hydrological system used as an advanced warning for the public, as it monitors two ditches with different censors and probes. The ditches are located on Canton Road and on south Jackson Road.

It gives the public works department a read every five minutes on water surface levels and worked during Tropical Storm Harold on Tuesday.

“Yes, it has been working. It updates the information. So the graph is going to give us the gauge height, the height of the surface level inside the ditch. Also, it gives us information on where at as far as flooding or ponding,” said Robert Valenzuela, city of Edinburg Storm Water Manager.

Valenzuela says the ditch readings are monitored 24 hours a day by the public works department stormwater management department and they are monitoring these readings even when there’s not a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.