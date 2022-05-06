EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National League of Cities (NLC) Institute for Youth, Education, and Families (IYEF) has selected the City of Edinburg to participate in a pilot peer learning cohort for its newly launched initiative, Improving Community Health and Resilience through the Arts.

The city of Edinburg was the only site selected in the state of Texas, according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

The Arts & Health pilot cohort includes the City of Edinburg and eight other cities, including the City of Gainesville, Florida; the City of Chicago, Illinois; the Town of Utica, Mississippi; the City of Winston-Salem, North Carolina in partnership with Forsyth County; the City of Providence, Rhode Island; the City of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; Harlan County, Kentucky; and Phillips County, Arkansas.

The pilot cohort will work to build partnerships between municipal leadership, Community Health Centers and safety net providers, local artists, and the communities hit hardest by the pandemic, with particular attention to working with and investing in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

Each city will work to develop an artistic project in response to the prompt “There’s no place like home” towards simultaneous presentations in 2024, stated the release.

Building sustainable partnerships between the health and arts sectors and implementing ongoing local participatory arts activities.

With support from NLC, cross-sector teams involving mayors, city staff, arts councils, Community Health Centers, community-based organizations, county-level leadership, and independent artists will work to build effective cross-sector relationships and carry out community-led projects.

Edinburg is not only leading the way in terms of economic growth nationwide, but it is also incredible to be recognized as a culturally vibrant community with a unique appreciation for the arts-supporting local artists enriches the quality of life, health, and wellness for all our residents. Mayor Ramiro Garza, Jr.

The participating partners will work to create economic opportunities and holistically improve community wellbeing through their art investments, according to the release.

The NLC is excited to build out this area of work that will help cities, towns, and villages address public health and wellness by investing in the arts.