EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 1 million gallon water tower.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3925 N. Business Highway 28.

Additionally, 1,800 linear feet of new water line will be installed to feed the water tower.

The water tower was constructed to help provide water service to residents and improve water pressure in the area.