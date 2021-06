PHOTO: City of Edinburg via Facebook.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Edinburg is accepting registration for its family-friendly Firecracker 5K Run.

The run will be on Saturday, July 3 at the Edinburg Municipal Park, and runners must register online before July 1.

Adults must pay a $20 fee and students a $10 fee, which includes a T-shirt, a finisher medal, and a timing bib. Runners can pick up their packets from June 28 to July 12.

