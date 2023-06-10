EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg celebrate the Filipino heritage with an annual Filipino Festival.

The event hosted by the Filipino Festival Planning Committee and City of Edinburg’s Cultural Arts Division, is held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, located at 200 N. 7th Ave.

The festival will feature presentations of the Filipino culture, music, dances, and food, as well as a car show at the Edinburg Food Truck Park.

Other activities such as a open mic karaoke, a photo booth, interactive family friendly games, activities and a traditional attire fashion show will also be featured in the event.

A health screening will be provided aside from the fun activities layed out throughout the festivities.

For more information visit www.edinburgarts.com or contact the City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Division at (956) 383-6246.