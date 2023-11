EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In anticipation of the upcoming holidays, the City of Edinburg is hosting the 12th annual “Edinburg Cares” Food Drive.

Source: The City of Edinburg press release

A kick-off ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive.

City officials alongside, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and H-E-B will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and 1,500 food baskets to pre-selected families across the city.