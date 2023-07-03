EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting its 10th annual Fridafest event tribute.

The ‘Viva la Mujer!‘ festival will take place at 5 p.m. July 15 at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard, located at 415 W. University Dr. The City of Edinburg hosts the event as a tribute to Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist and symbol for women.

Fridafest will include dance performances, a motorcycle show, mariachi, vendors, a braid and brow station, an animal show, a Frida look-a-like contest, art exhibits, carnival rides and a panel about empowerment.

For more information, visit EdinburgArts.com or contact the Edinburg Cultural Arts Building at (956) 383-6246.