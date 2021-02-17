City of Edinburg to distribute bottled water to residents

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Edinburg announced it will be distributing cases of bottled water on Wednesday.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Activity Center, located at 123 East Mark S. Pena Drive.

The release states only one case of water will be allowed per resident. Proof of residence is required.

“We do anticipate the boiling notice to continue at least till Thursday to verify that levels are completely safe for consumption,” said City Manager Ron Garza in the release. “This continues to be an unprecedented weather situation and we just want everybody to stay safe.”

There are a total of 1,000 cases of water.

Due to the limited supply, the city is asking that only those with no means to boil water go to the distribution.

City officials also ask that residents check on their neighbors to ensure they are safe.