City of Edinburg to continue SPARC program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will bring back the SPARC program to provide aid to local businesses.

The City of Edinburg said in a release, The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 (SPARC) is now in its fourth round and aimed to assist both locally-owned and home-based businesses with two programs.

The SPARC 4.0 Facade Improvement Program provides up to $10,000 for a locally owned business to improve the physical appearance of their business, (i.e. paint, signage, minor window repairs, outdoor patios, etc.)

The SPARC 4.0 Home-Based Business Program will provide up to $2,000 to home-based business owners. Home-based business owners that receive funds are encouraged to use them for furniture, supplies, or equipment for their business.

The release also states that close to four million dollars have been distributed through the SPARC program to date.

The City of Edinburg will take applications from local businesses for SPARC 4.0 starting on Jan. 10.