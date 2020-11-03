City of Edinburg softball league closes registration Nov. 6

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Edinburg’s Park and Recreation Department reminds that registration for the adult softball league closes this Friday.

CO-ED, men’s and women’s leagues are offered and games will take place at the Raul Longoria park (714 S Raul Longoria Rd) in Edinburg.

The following leagues are scheduled to begin:

Men’s Class D&E – Nov. 9

Women’s – Nov. 10

Co-Ed – Nov. 11

Registration fee is $250.

CDC guidelines will be in place and masks are mandatory. To register online visit edinburg.recdesk.com or contact 956-381-5631.