City of Edinburg softball league closes registration Nov. 6

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Edinburg’s Park and Recreation Department reminds that registration for the adult softball league closes this Friday.
CO-ED, men’s and women’s leagues are offered and games will take place at the Raul Longoria park (714 S Raul Longoria Rd) in Edinburg.
The following leagues are scheduled to begin:
Men’s Class D&E – Nov. 9
Women’s – Nov. 10
Co-Ed – Nov. 11
Registration fee is $250.
CDC guidelines will be in place and masks are mandatory. To register online visit edinburg.recdesk.com or contact 956-381-5631.