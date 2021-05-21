City of Edinburg ‘separates’ from chief of police

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the City of Edinburg announced that assistant police chief Peter De La Garza will act as Interim Chief of the Edinburg Police Department.

The decision was made after the city “separated” from former chief Cesar Torres, according to the City’s Spokesperson Ashly Custer. Torres was placed on administrative leave last month.

Earlier this month Torres sued the city after he claims city officials retaliated against him for reporting the conduct of a subordinate officer.

This is Chief De La Garza’s fourth appointment as interim police chief.

“The City will utilize the services of an executive recruiting firm and will consider stakeholders and community input in the search and selection of its next Chief of Police,” said Custer in a statement.

No further details were disclosed regarding Torres’ separation from the city.