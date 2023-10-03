HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg will be hosting its Friday the 13th SeniorWeen!

As the name implies, SeniorWeen is for senior citizens aged 55 and up. The event will be at El Tule Community Center located at 700 S. Veterans Blvd. on Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a Loteria, activities, a costume contest, and more.

For more information call 956-381-5631.

