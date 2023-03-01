EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will celebrate the up-and-coming Norteño group, Grupo Frontera with a day dedicated to the band.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. today at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre St., where the city will officially proclaim March 1st as “Grupo Frontera Day” on its Edinburg Calendar.

The celebration will include city leaders declaring Edinburg as the “Hometown of Grupo Frontera.”

The Norteño group from Edinburg has captivated millions all over social media, including TikTok YouTube and music streaming platforms, such as Spotify.

Some of their most popular hits include “No Se Va“, “Bebe Dame” featuring Fuerza Regida and “Que Vuelvas” featuring Carin Leon. The group’s single, “Bebe Dame” hit #1 on the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart, making it the groups first number one single.

Grupo Frontera announced its 2023 U.S. tour titled “El Comienzo” and has added more dates and locations, including Houston.

The amphitheater will open its doors to the public at 7 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Sekula Memorial Library at (956) 383-6246 or email arts@cityofedinburg.com.