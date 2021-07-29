City of Edinburg prepares for its first triathlon race

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — If you are looking for an active challenge, the city of Edinburg is preparing for its first annual triathlon.

The triathlon race is scheduled for August 15th and involves swimming, cycling, and running.

Javier Garza, Director of Parks and Recreation in Edinburg, said the athletic race is not just for adults, it is also for kids ages eight and up.

“A lot of people that we have here in the valley are starting to get into more of the triathlon, the distance running, the half marathon so hopefully it’s here to stay,” said Garza.

According to Garza, organizers are excited for the event and want to reassure all participants that their safety is a priority.

“We are going to have water stations along the way, safety personnel as well so it’s going to be a well-executed race,” said Garza.

Garza said he is looking forward to the turnout and hopes this triathlon is the first of many.

The athletic event’s registration fee is $25 and will be divided into three different age groups. Everyone is encouraged to participate by registering here.

The deadline to register is August 14th and Garza said every participant will receive a T-shirt and a participation medal.

For more information call (956) 381-5631.