City of Edinburg opens second dog park

EDINBURG, Texas — The Bicentennial Dog Park in Edinburg is now open. It is the city’s second dog park that was made possible through the active Edinburg Initiative and the city’s upgraded parks plan.

The new park is located off of Sprague Street and Jackson Avenue. The city said they hope many will utilize the new park to get out and get active with their family and pets.

“One of the things we do encourage is kids and parents and all family members to come out and use our park systems. Our playscapes are open, trails are open, and now our dog park is here,” said Javier Garza, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Edinburg.

A third park is expected to open by the end of March. It will be located at the Municipal Park. It will be available for dogs and their owners on the northeast and west sides of Edinburg.