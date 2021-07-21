City of Edinburg launches third round of SPARC to aid small businesses

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Edinburg has launched its third round of funding for the Stimulus Recovery Program for Small Business Owners Wednesday morning.

The city developed the Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 (SPARC) program to assist locally-owned businesses affected by the pandemic.

According to the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, in 2020, more than 500 locally-owned businesses joined the SPARC network and received grants in the first and second rounds of funding.

In order to qualify, businesses must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Business must be located in Edinburg’s city limits. Please verify here by typing your business address in the search box in the top left corner.

Business is currently operating.

Locally-owned (i.e. not part of a national chain)

Business has 50 or fewer employees.

Business currently pays at least one of the following taxes, sales tax, property tax on non-residential real property for commercial purposes or on business personal property.

Required documentation needed to apply include:

W-9 Form

Record of sales tax payment to Texas Comptroller’s Office – date of sales tax payment will need to be from 2020 or 2021.

Record of property tax payment to Hidalgo County Tax Assessor (non-residential real property or business personal property for 2020.)

Owner Name (Last Name, First Name)

Property Address

Account Number

CAD Reference Number

Photos of the exterior of the business.

Apply to SPARC here.