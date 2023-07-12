EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for its new skate park mural.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the corner of Jackson and Sprague.

The Bicentennial Skate Park Mural was designed by Edinburg North High School student, Kate Castillo.

Castillo’s design was chosen during “Art in Our School Month” and the mural was created with the help of UTRGV Professor of Art, Rigoberto Gonzalez, along with Edinburg North High School Fine Arts Department Chair Manuel, Saenz Jr., art teachers Larissa Barron and Gabriela Gonzalez.

“It was a wonderful communal experience painting the skate park mural at Bicentennial Park,” Gonzalez said. “It was a joy collaborating with the talented group of art students and faculty from Edinburg North High School. One of the best things was the words and honks of approval from the passersby!”

Student artists from ENHS, Hannah Hernandez, Cindy Faire, Emily Acuna, and Naomi Saenz, also participated in the creation of the mural.

The project began in late May and the mural will officially be announced during the ceremony on July 14.