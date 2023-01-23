EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg hosts “Mommy and Me” aerobics class on Tuesday.

The aerobics class begins at 7:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive, The City of Edinburg stated in a social media post.

The class is free and open to children between 1 and 4 years of age with a parent present. There will be a limited amount of 15 people per event, the post states.

For more information or to pre-register, contact the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 381-5631 or email degarza@cityofedinburg.com.