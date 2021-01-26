City of Edinburg, Hidalgo County, Edinburg CISD, to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, along with Edinburg CISD and the city of Edinburg, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV
According to the district, the location will have 1,000 doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public.
Wristbands will be distributed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, starting at 12 p.m. for all who qualify at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, in the city of Edinburg on a first-come, first-serve basis for the doses available.
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, beginning at 7 a.m. for all who received a wristband the day prior at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.
Hidalgo County officials will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.
SpaceX Starship SN9 could take flight as soon as Tuesday afternoon
This week’s clinic also targets anyone who is now 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.
Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
- If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication, you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
- Notices of US Doctors only
- Short-sleeved shirts encouraged