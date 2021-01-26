City of Edinburg, Hidalgo County, Edinburg CISD, to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, along with Edinburg CISD and the city of Edinburg, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

According to the district, the location will have 1,000 doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public.

Wristbands will be distributed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, starting at 12 p.m. for all who qualify at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, in the city of Edinburg on a first-come, first-serve basis for the doses available.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, beginning at 7 a.m. for all who received a wristband the day prior at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Hidalgo County officials will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

This week’s clinic also targets anyone who is now 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following: