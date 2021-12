EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg has elected a new mayor.

In Tuesday night’s run-off elections, Ramiro Garza came out victorious over incumbent Richard Molina.

Unofficial final results show that Garza received 52.5% of the votes while Molina received 47.5% of the votes.

In total, Garza received — votes, according to unofficial final results.

All vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed at an upcoming city meeting.