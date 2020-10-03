City of Edinburg denies farmer’s permit to build high tunnels for crops

EDINBURG, Texas — A farm in the Rio Grande Valley is working to provide fresh produce to their community, but their efforts to expand have hit a roadblock after a rejection by the city.

The owners of the Terra Preta farm are pleading with the city to embrace their vision of creating a space for their community.

“It’s hard to grow organic vegetables here in the valley and these structures are provided through a program from the government because they know these structures help farmers farm more efficiently,” said co-owner Juan Raygoza.

The structures Raygoza refers to are called high tunnels – used to protect crops from extreme weather and pests.

The city rezoned the property to a suburban residential area without their knowledge, now they are struggling to get approval from the city to build the tunnels.

“We were not able to get approved so right now we are trying to provide more information to them,” said co-owner Shakera Raygoza. “We were able to today to speak with our mayor, Mr. Molina, and share with him our goals for the farm and how we want to help the community.”

Terra Preta farm has provided food for families, worked with UTRGV and is the first farm in the RGV to be a part of the food to health program that provides food to medical professionals for free.



“To the authorities here in the Valley, start considering a more sustainable development of the cities,” said Juan Raygoza. “Also consider the food security for our communities.”

Raygoza says most farmers are 60 years or older and young farmers need to be supported.

“And so we all eat—we all eat breakfast, lunch or dinner and all of this is thanks to a farmer,” said Juan Raygoza. “So I think farmers need to get a lot of support and start to see them as a public service.”



The Rerra Preta farm says they will begin a delivery service November where you can order fresh produce online and will have it delivered to your door.