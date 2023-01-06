EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park.

De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes.

In the afternoon, families living on the city’s northeast side can also enjoy the park’s soccer fields, splash pad and walking trails.

This park is just one of the many projects Mayor Ramiro Garza says residents of Edinburg can expect to see in 2023.

He says last year, they completed multiple street improvement projects – such as the completion of construction on Alberta and Schunior Roads.

“We did a survey as part of the Edinburg 2040, and streets and drainage were top of the list,” says Edinburg mayor Ramiro Garza. “We’re going to continue looking for ways to make sure we make all the improvements we can throughout the city.”

Garza says the city will continue the street projects by paving additional streets, widening others with additional lanes and constructing sidewalks.

“If you notice, north and south roads, you know, have been widened in the city; we need to focus on our east and west corridors,” Mayor Garza says.

With the 2023 Texas Legislature soon to be in session, the city hopes to obtain state funds needed to continue the projects.

Mayor Garza adds that as the city of Edinburg continues to grow, so does the need for more businesses accessible to nearby residents.

“A lot of residents asked us, ‘We’re tired of having to drive outside the city to perhaps go and buy something or eat something,” he adds. “We want to bring those here, so we’re going to really prioritize that and be very active.”

Garza also states that the city will also be working to improve lighting throughout the city with the addition of LED lights in several neighborhoods.

This decision is expected to be approved during the next city council meeting in February.

Construction on De Zavala Park should be completed by the end of the year.