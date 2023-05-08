EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg announced an Interim Fire Chief on Monday.

Following the passing of Fire Chief Shawn Snider, Edinburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Ubaldo Perez has been appointed as the Interim Fire Chief.

Perez joined the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department in May of 1990. He has earned ranks of firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and volunteer assistant chief.

“It is with great honor and humility that I accept this appointment,” Chief Perez said. “I am committed to upholding the legacy of Chief Snider and leading the Edinburg Fire Department with the utmost professionalism, dedication, and compassion.”

As Interim Fire Chief, Perez will oversee the daily operations of the fire department, working closely with his team to maintain the highest standards of emergency response, fire prevention, and community education.

He will also serve as the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator.