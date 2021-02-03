City of Edinburg announces temporarily road closure due to Courthouse construction

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Edinburg announced that two roads adjacent to the construction of the Hidalgo County courthouse downtown will temporarily close to accommodate the construction.

According to a news release, the parts of Cano and 12th streets that are immediately adjacent to the courthouse construction will close at midnight on Friday, February 5 and are scheduled to stay closed until Monday, February 8.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area throughout the weekend.

Credit: City of Edinburg

