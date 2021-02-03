City of Edinburg announces temporarily road closure due to Courthouse construction

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Edinburg announced that two roads adjacent to the construction of the Hidalgo County courthouse downtown will temporarily close to accommodate the construction.
According to a news release, the parts of Cano and 12th streets that are immediately adjacent to the courthouse construction will close at midnight on Friday, February 5 and are scheduled to stay closed until Monday, February 8.
Drivers are asked to avoid that area throughout the weekend.