City of Edinburg announces new T-line bus route

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) —The city of Edinburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for their new T-Line and micro-transit service on University Drive.

The new bus route 17 will be free, while ‘Fast Ride’ will assist elderly and disabled.

“We are looking at the future of passenger rails for the valley,” said Valley Metro director Tom Logan.

Route 17 is in ‘T’ shape and will connect the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s surrounding area with the shops on Trenton Road.

“The way it works—you saw there was a little red button—so they can stop, and it’ll stop right at the business or medical facility if they have a doctor’s appointment in this area,” said Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina.

Logan said this was a vision from the city, that was brought to life with the goal to connect the most visited places in Edinburg via one bus route.

“You are right in the middle of the university campus, next to city hall—you have the new courthouse and the beauty–you have the rail along the lines,” said Tom Logan.

Another service called “Fast Ride” is a special bus for the elderly and disabled, and you can schedule rides by phone 24 hours in advance to go anywhere in Edinburg.

“For the first month, we’re going to do it absolutely free, so that people will want to try it out. Then there will be a small fee for $2.50 after,” said Molina.

The operational fees altogether estimate $160,000 and were a joint venture between federal funding and the city of Edinburg.

“We partnered up—we received federal funds that are paying 50% of operational costs, then the city is helping us with other 50% of the match,” said Logan.

While this transit station is connected to region-wide bus routes, route 17 is meant to serve the university drive to the shops on Trenton for free. The bus can also be tracked using a mobile app to know when the bus will arrive.

Anybody that is elderly or disabled, can schedule a ride with ‘Fast Ride’ at 1-800-574-8322.