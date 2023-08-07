EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg announced the selection of Omar Garza as its new fire chief.

According to the city, Chief Garza has over 30 years of experience as a firefighter. Garza began his career in 1993 as a volunteer in his hometown of Alamo.

In 1995 he became a full-time firefighter and two years later he joined the Edinburg Fire Department serving under Fire Chief Johnny Economedes.

He was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal that same year and in 2011 he became fire marshal under the guidance of Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

As Fire Marshal, he spearheaded the creation of several impactful fire prevention programs, including the innovative Fire Safety Loteria, the engaging Fire Safety Clown Show, and the Fire Stoppers Festival, which includes the healthy and active 5K Run/Walk for Chief Snider, according to a news release from the city.

Garza’s numerous certifications with the Texas Commission of Fire Protection include Advanced Firefighter, Advanced Inspector, Advanced Arson Investigator, Haz-Mat Technician, Public Educator, and Fire Service Instructor Level III.

He currently serves as president of the Texas Fire Marshals Association and holds a Master Peace Officer certification with the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement.

The city said they are excited about the department’s future under Chief Garza.