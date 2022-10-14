EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced Raudel Garza as its new executive director on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Edinburg.

Garza’s role as executive director will include managing incentives and programs that will attract businesses to increase the local property tax base, create jobs and contribute to the Edinburg community and its citizens.

“I am excited to serve the citizens of the dynamic and fast-growing city of Edinburg.” Garza said. “The Rio Grande Valley is my home; it is where I have chosen to raise my family and seeing it grown and thrive is of utmost importance to me.”

Garza has led economic development teams in Harlingen, Mission and Pharr for nearly 30 years. He has worked with the Rio South Texas Economic Council — an economic development organization representing Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties, and cities in Mexico.

The EEDC’s new executive director earned Texas’ Economic Development Council’s Economic Excellence award between 2019 and 2021 for his work with the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation.

In 2021, Garza was appointed by the Texas Workforce Commission to serve as one of three economic development practitioners in the state.

Additionally, he was elected to the Texas Economic Development Council’s Board of Directors, serving as the only South Texas representative on the Team Texas Advisory Committee.

Garza will join the EEDC in November.