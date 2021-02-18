Closing or Delays

City of Edinburg and RGV Food Bank to host third mass drive-thru emergency pantry

by: Samantha Garza

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Edinburg in partnership with the RGV Food Bank will host a third mass drive-thru emergency pantry at the Bert Ogden Arena next week.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last.

Over 210,000 pounds of food are expected to benefit around 3,500 families, according to a press release.

All cities are welcomed, how ever people attending are required to bring an I.D. picture and proof of address.

RGV Food Bank asks the public to have their car trunk empty and two families max per vehicle.

The public is asked to enter the parking lot through Alberta Road as shown in the image below.

