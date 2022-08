COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Combes public water system has taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed to its residents.

On July 27, officials from Combes announced that people are required to boil their water prior to consumption and hygienic purposes.

The city’s water system provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality laboratory test results indicating the city’s water can be consumed.

As of Aug. 6, Combes lifted their tap water notice.