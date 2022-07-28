COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Combes issued a water boil notice for its residents.

In a news release, the city said they had failed to adequately maintain disinfectant residuals. They ask all customers to boil water before consuming, washing hands, bathing, and brushing their teeth.

The city will inform customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

For more information or questions contact Combes City Hall at 956-425-7131 or Michael Gonzalez at 956-778-3141.

