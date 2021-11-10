City of Brownsville welcomes public opinion with survey

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville in a partnership with Brownsville Public Utilities Board is asking the public for their opinion with the use of a survey.

Brownsville PUB and the City of Brownsville will be updating their Hazard Mitigation Action Plan (HMAP.)

The purpose of HMAP is to identify projects that can reduce damages from future hazards.

As a part of the planning process, both entities are asking the public for their input on what natural hazards affect you most and how.

Individuals interested in taking the survey can CLICK HERE.