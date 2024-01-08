BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is hosting a meeting to discuss the Capital Recovery Fee program.

According to the City of Brownsville website, the event will occur from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Brownsville Event Center.

The Capital Recovery Fee is a one-time charge for developers when they begin their new projects. According to the website, the fees will ensure an increase in property value and attract business that will help provide new jobs throughout the community.

The city will discuss its vote on the Capital Recovery Fee at its next city commission meeting on Jan. 16.