BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Careers and Coffee, the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley, returns to Brownsville with career and networking opportunities for job seekers.

The career expo is hosted by the City of Brownsville and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corportation.

Careers and Coffee is inviting employers in fields such as healthcare, engineering, transportation, human resources, government and skilled trades.

Companies such as DHR Health, SpaceX, Gulf Stream Marine, Department of Homeland Security and Texas Southmost College will be featured at the expo.

Some job recruiters are expected to extend job offers on the spot.

The event will offer free resume headshots, a resume workshop and network opportunities.

Careers and coffee is a free event open to all. The career expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Event Center Road.